The experts gave useful recommendations as quickly fall asleep

Some people have periodic problems with falling asleep, in some cases, this is due to overexcitation of the nervous system. Experts have made useful recommendations that will help you fall asleep quickly.

Эксперты дали полезные рекомендации, как быстро уснуть

First Council is well-established mode of the day, you need to follow the schedule and go to bed around the same time. In this case, the habit and the person will be easier to relax. The evening meal should be a few hours before bedtime. The third recommendation is the need to take a warm shower or bath with soothing oils. Watch TV or sit at the computer before going to sleep should not be much more useful to read a book. In the room to create a cozy atmosphere inviting you to rest. Dim light and comfortable clothing create a sense of comfort. Before going to bed drink a Cup of weak herbal tea.

It is recommended to make a to-do list for tomorrow, as it will free the mind from unnecessary thoughts. You need to lie down in a comfortable position, the breathing should be uniform. Need to do a slow inhale, then seven seconds without breathing. Exhale slowly through your mouth. This practice uses yoga, during meditation, experts say.

