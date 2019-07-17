The experts identified 3 effective beverage for a quick sleep
British experts in the field of medicine has listed the drinks, the use of which can solve the problem of insomnia. Drinks that doctors recommend to drink for a quick sleep, is devoted to material published by the information portal “latest news”.
Sleep problems can have serious consequences for overall health, so experts advise to pay for the quality of sleep the most attention.
Obesity, heart disease and blood vessels, diabetes and other serious diseases are often associated with sleep disorders. Accordingly, if you learn how to fall asleep quickly and sleeping efficiently, it is possible to protect themselves from many dangerous diseases.
So what do you need to drink to fall asleep quickly and sleep well?
Experts recommend to start with the milk shake and banana. In milk is tryptophan, which the body needs to produce sleep hormones and bananas promote muscle relaxation. Mixing these two ingredients, you get a very effective tool.
The second effective drink for sleep cherry juice. The cherries contain substances that regulate the biological clock of the body, so drinks on its basis is very good help for insomnia.
Another drink milk with turmeric. Experiments show that this cocktail not only contributes to quality sleep, but also reduces the activity of inflammatory reactions.