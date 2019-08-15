The experts identified 3 effective method for the treatment of eczema
Experts from the UK presented the 3 most effective methods of treatment of eczema. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Atopic eczema is the most common form of the condition that makes the skin dry, red and itchy. It is well known that moisturizing treatments such as emollients, can help to cope with the unpleasant signs. British dermatologists believe that a good method, called the light therapy. The bottom line is that the ultraviolet light effectively relieves inflammation of the skin. Treatment involves a short but regular sessions two or three times a week for several months.
As explained by the Mayo clinic, symptoms of eczema often compounded by bacterial infection. Bathing with a small amount of household bleaching agent affects the pathogens, leading to improvement of the skin. Do such procedures recommended at most 3 times a week. Mandatory condition after the treatment is applying moisturizer.
The study of the relationship between emotional well-being and eczema refers to the competence of dermatology. Experts are trying to figure out how the anxiety and emotional distress can manifest itself physically on the skin. According to the British Association professionals, studies have repeatedly demonstrated the advantages of this method, for example, observations in 2014 showed that among patients who had psychodermatological therapy, 94% reported a reduction in stress, 90% reported understanding their condition of the skin.
It is worth noting that the study presented at the annual scientific meeting of the American College of Allergy, asthma and immunology (ACAAI), found that Allergy shots provide significant benefits to ease the symptoms of eczema.