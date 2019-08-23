The experts identified 5 items that adversely affect men’s health
Experts told, what foods negatively affect testosterone levels. They called 5 names, significantly reducing this hormone in the body.
Scientists have proved, testosterone levels has a significant impact on men’s health. When it is decline in men begin to experience problems with erectile function. You know, there are natural ways to increase hormone activity, eating food, but while eating and can worsen this indicator if you choose the wrong diet. The main factor is excess weight, and therefore should follow the diet to keep body weight within normal limits. In this case, it is necessary to refuse in the first place from confectionery. In the study conducted by experts of Oxford University, said, 75 grams of pure sugar a day may reduce the potency by 25%. To such conclusion scientists came after an experiment involving 75 volunteers. In addition, excess weight can trigger type 2 diabetes and heart problems. Do not overuse the soy, and products with a high content of TRANS fats. Employees of the Medical center of Duke University in the US added to this list flax seeds, in which, though there is a useful component of omega-3, in General they have a negative impact on men’s health.
Another product that should be consumed sparingly — is alcohol. It contains endorphins, influencing the decline in T-levels. In addition, alcohol-based products can harm the health of the complex, triggering a number of serious diseases.