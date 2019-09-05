The experts identified 5 reasons for rejection of milk porridge
In the daily diet of a large number of people the perfect place is considered healthy and hearty porridge. But experts say that the dish is prepared with fresh milk, can cause serious injury. Experts have called 5 reasons are the reason for the rejection of the use of this product.
First milk porridge is absolutely impossible to use for people with lactose intolerance, which is not less than 5% of the population. From this number of citizens, according to experts, in the body missing the enzyme that helps break down “milk”, so the use of raw milk in the form of porridges or any other option may cause allergic reactions. In addition, you should abandon milk porridge because of the incompatibility of carbohydrates and fats, the process of digestion which takes place in different parts of the intestine. Products with high content of organic substances is better to use separately, which will help prevent disorders in the gastrointestinal tract.
The third reason to refuse milk porridge – high in calories, contributing to weight gain. Experts believe a myth to say about the product help in the process of weight loss, mention the fact that cereals and milk, lots of calories, so expect weight loss is not worth it. In addition, some people after drinking milk may increase the desire to eat something sweet. Scientists explain it a habit to get a large dose of carbohydrates, which, in particular, a lot of milk-porridge, that is why there is such an effect.
And the last reason is the loss of cereals by boiling milk beneficial properties. So porridge it is better to boil water, as in this case it is possible to retain more fiber that help cleanse the body of toxins.