The experts identified 6 dangerous habits associated with the appearance of cancer
Doctors do not tire of repeating that the control of habits and lifestyle is one of the best forms of cancer prevention. They shared their expert opinion on what habits are dangerous because of their ability to increase the propensity for cancer.
In particular, with the advent of cancer experts associate excessive sugar consumption. After the carried-out (animal) experiments, scientists have concluded that the abuse of sugar in several times increases the likelihood of developing breast cancer. Those who are not able to give up sweets, they recommend cooking their own desserts instead of sweets ready to eat fruits and berries.
Another dangerous habit — the systematic consumption of hot drinks and meals. According to the data published in the “International journal of Oncology”, all hot irritates and damages the walls and mucous membranes of the esophagus that increases the risk of cancer of the body.
Experts also warn that health is a very dangerous habit to be active at night – especially to work. In this schedule reduced the protective potential of the immune system, which increases the likelihood of developing many diseases, including cancer.
Stiffness is also defined as a hazardous factor. As experts explain, because of a sedentary lifestyle cells lack of oxygen, causing the body suffers in the same way as from Smoking more packs of cigarettes daily.
Inactivity and an abundance of sweets in the diet – two situations that create third: weight. Experts emphasize that obesity starts in the body inflammation, which damage the cells and form tumors. Associated with it the risk of a number of onkozabolevanimi.
In addition, many on their own, “prevention” is used in various Supplements and multivitamins. However, scientists have concluded that hypervitaminosis of the body can also lead to cancer.