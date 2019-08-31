The experts identified another advantage from the regular lovemaking
Scientists from the University of Puerto Rico and Viktorovskoe research Institute in Philadelphia (USA) found the influence of sex attacks on women’s health. They show that constant exposure to semen reduces the risk of HIV infection due to positive changes in the characteristics of immune cells in the vagina.
The researchers were able to experimentally prove the hypothesis put forward earlier, which is characteristic of professional prostitutes frequent sexual contacts lead to changes in their cervico-vaginal tissue, contributing to greater resistance to bacterial and viral pathogens, including HIV. In particular, the question of the role of male sperm in this phenomenon remained open and was also the subject of the study.
Through laboratory experiments with female monkeys it was found that the group of females, regularly receiving sperm in the reproductive tract, 42% less at risk of HIV infection than animals in the control group. As explained by these results, the authors of the study, the sperm have the ability to suppress the women’s immune cells in the genital tract, thus facilitating their way to fertilize an egg. Due to the phenomenon of female immune cells at the same time be less susceptible to HIV, although it is expressed only in risk reduction, not a full-fledged virus protection.