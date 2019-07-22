The experts identified seven ways to control the symptoms of cystitis

The experts identified seven ways that will help women to control the symptoms of cystitis. It is noted that the disease affects millions of people in Russia, some of it takes place in chronic form. Relieves stress and relaxes the muscles of the pelvis receiving a warm bath. The some time in the water reduces pain. However, do not in the process of taking a bath use cosmetic products as they may cause irritation of the sexual organs.

It is recommended to go for Hiking, because they are very beneficial for lowering stress levels. By the way, physical activity should be soft, and at the same time constant. During walking are produced by endorphins that are considered natural painkillers. Also, experts suggest to do yoga, martial arts, water aerobics.

The results of numerous studies show that the level of stress reduces constant interaction with dogs. Also, these animals need to constantly walk on the street, and, consequently, the man himself is more actively moving.

Stress perfectly delivers a gentle massage. It should apply to a professional to have it properly done this procedure. Another way is the spiritual practices which include meditation, going to Church, reading the Bible.

Experts advise not to forget about the rest, while it is recommended to switch off all electronic gadgets, try not to think about something disturbing. The best medicine is doing, reading books or listening to music.

It is not excluded that to help solve the problem of the therapist. He will give tips that will help reduce stress and better cope with pain.