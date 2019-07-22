The experts identified the advantages of Spa therapy

July 22, 2019

Experts presented the key benefits of Spa therapy. According to experts, such procedures help to improve health in all areas.

Эксперты назвали преимущества Spa-терапии

Among the advantages of Spa therapy, a positive effect on the respiratory system. Steam inhalation helps in combating sinusitis, ear infections, asthma and bronchitis. Sodium bicarbonate and sulfur, which is rich in thermal waters, have powerful anti-inflammatory action, so experts recommend that people with joint problems to undergo the appropriate procedures. The advantages is the effect on the thyroid gland.

The thermal baths also helps to strengthen immunity, due to the high content of iodine and chlorine, which enhances the enzymes present in leukocytes. This includes improving the functioning of the intestine in the use of part of the inside that relieves constipation.

Patients with chronic forms of atopic dermatitis are especially necessary complex revitalizing, restorative and cosmetic water treatment. The total bonus is getting rid of stress.

