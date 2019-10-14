The experts identified the best foods for constipation
Constipation laxatives help, but constant intake of these substances can be harmful to health. To cope with the problem of constipation, doctors suggest to adjust diet and eating certain foods.
Water. To prevent constipation you should drink at least a gallon of water a day. When the body is lacking moisture, it begins to suck it from food, which ultimately makes the stool, hard and dry, making it difficult for passage through the intestines.
Dairy products. Experiments show that regular consumption of dairy products in the case of constipation improves the gastrointestinal tract in two weeks. Yogurt, kefir and cottage cheese contain bacteria similar to those that reside in the gut. Through digestion aktiviziruyutsya.
Legumes. Most legumes contain fiber, which serves as the ideal food for the healthy bacteria of the intestinal flora. Eating beans improves the digestive tract and protects against the appearance of constipation, a refuge from the phenomenon of lazy bowel.
The prunes. Folk medicine advises eating prunes people with constipation, and this is the case, when she could trust. Prunes are distinguished by an abundance of fiber and also contain compounds of phenol and sorbitol, to facilitate the process of defecation.
Bran. In stores available wheat bran and rye. It is a cheap product that is very useful to improve bowel function. Bran — a source of insoluble fiber, which in the intestine is accelerated the movement of digested mass.