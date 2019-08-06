The experts identified the best herb to improve brain activity
Plant extract is very effective to improve memory and brain function.
Experts from the UK recognized the plant Ginkgo biloba one of the best ways to improve brain functions.
According to the specialist ray Sahelian, to improve the functioning of the nervous system need stimulants. These can be herbs or nutrients that enhance clarity of thinking, alertness, focus, concentration and even mood. There have been many studies on Ginkgo biloba.
The plant has interested scientists because of its potential for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and age-related mental decline. According to numerous a conclusion, the plant extract is very effective for improving memory and brain function in survivors of stroke. Among the positive properties and struggle with the depression. It is believed that G?nkgo works, diluting the blood and thus improving the flow of oxygen to the main body of the Central nervous system.
The scientists noted, and another element referred to as huperzine a, a substance derived from herbs of the family barantsevo. Experiments have revealed its positive effects on memory and learning ability, minimize the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
It is believed that omega-3 contained in fish oil, helps to improve the health of the main organ of the Central nervous system. It is often recommended for children. In abundance is contained in mackerel, salmon, oysters, sardines, anchovies or flax seed.