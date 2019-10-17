The experts identified ways of dealing with heartburn
Many people do not know how to deal with heartburn. Experts have called the ways to reduce the production of acid by the stomach.
First and foremost, doctors advise to prevent unpleasant burning sensation in the esophagus. For this you need to review the approach to food. Many people eat rare, but with the right eating large amounts of food, because of this, the stomach fills up and there is a risk of rise of acids. This can be avoided if you eat more often, but reduce the portions. In addition, you need to have dinner as early as possible. If you sleep with a stuffed belly, to avoid the unpleasant feelings will not succeed. During sleep it is better to keep your head above the main line of the spine. Happens to reach if you choose high pillow. In this case, gastric juice can not be too high. It is also known with the digestive problems should review your diet, getting rid of foods that trigger acid activity. You need to reduce sweet and fatty food, and in addition to eat less spices. In the group of foods which can be worse are onion and coffee. Beer is not less harmful, because contained in the drink carbon dioxide, and other carbonated liquids. Another reason to stop Smoking is the ability of this bad habit increase acidity. Doctors recommend to get rid of excess weight, since obesity puts pressure on the internal organs.
Scientists say rapidly to deal with heartburn will help bananas and cereal, the second can be used in a dry form, just chewed a small handful, swallowing. In addition, you need to regularly drink water, it dilutes the contents of the stomach, reducing the acid level.