The experts identified ways to move more in sedentary work
Experts spoke about ways to move more, which is especially important for people with sedentary work. Extensive studies show that office workers have an increased risk of developing several diseases, including obesity and cancer.
To minimize the effects of sedentary work, it is important not to miss the chance to walk, often using a car or public transport. During a phone conversation, especially if it is a long conversation with loved ones, it is better to go and not to sit on the couch. This habit will improve blood circulation throughout the body. Even if a job a person gets in the car, you can put her out to 300-500 meters just to walk. The negative effect has also the habit to eat right in the workplace, for appropriate purposes it is sensible to use a specially designated area.
Additional traffic will provide the habit to discuss matters in person rather than by phone. When sedentary work, reports portal Planet Today, it is preferable to cancel the order takeaway, it is better to go to a cafe or a shop of your own.