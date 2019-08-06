The experts listed the facts about gray hair
No matter how luxurious her hair was not in his youth, sooner or later they began to appear grey. Many live peacefully with gray hair, and there are those, and most of them who are using paint, trying to prolong the beauty of their hair.
What is gray hair?
Our hair follicles contain a pigment that produces melanin, which sets the tone of our hair. In the dying of these cells with age, the new hairs fade and become silvery-white. The emergence of early graying also affects the stress and of course genetics.
The appearance of gray hair as well influences health problems. Most often it is iron deficiency anemia, hereditary tumors, vitiligo, in which there is destruction of pigment cells in the scalp.
If the resulting stress hair fall faster three times than in normal circumstances. Grow they become gray color. Among smokers, the appearance of gray hair in young age is observed in 2.5 times more frequently than among non-smokers.
That to pull out gray hair can not, because to grow a new and more — a myth. From gray hair you end result not get rid of, but the thinning hair will become.
Gray hair becomes lifeless and brittle and therefore require special care. Use a moisturizer and hair oil. If you wish to dye your hair, try to choose paints which are designed for coloring gray hair.
Gray hair often gives women a unique charm. To do this, just have to pick the right haircut: a haircut, or longer curls.