The experts say the best time to exercise to maintain normal weight
Experts told, what is the best time to select for training, to keep their own weight under control. A study was conducted by scientists from the U.S., representing Brown University.
Participants in the study were 375 volunteers, faced with the effect of “ping-pong”, involving racing weight in sports. All the citizens began to keep a diary of the classes, fixing the time at which they visited the gym. The result was that those whose training occurred at a certain time of day better, I lost weight and was able to maintain the achieved result for a long time.
Scientists assume that this effect can have a relationship with that person is easier to adhere to regular training, if they have one and the same time. Due to the constancy of the loads in the brain gradually formed a useful link between a stimulus and physical activity.