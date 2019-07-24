The experts spoke about the pros and cons of sulfate-free shampoos
After research, the experts spoke about the pros and cons of sulfate-free shampoos, and also said that they are safer than conventional. Fashion trend cleanses the scalp and hair care through natural ingredients.
Sulfate is usually added to the detergent for tableware. The most harmful are laurit sodium sulfate (SLS) and laurit ammonium sulphate (ALS). This allows the product to foam better. Safe shampoos add oil, vitamins and extracts, however, the shampoo generates foam worse. One of the advantages of fashion trend first of all the naturalness. Added ingredients help maintain the skin’s moisture balance and not to overdry it. The shampoo is perfect for dyed hair, protecting the hair structure from damage. Among cons isolated fast flow of product and difficulty of washing out of the hair.
To cost to remember that the selection of shampoo — a purely individual thing and you need to pay attention to the composition and reputation of the manufacturers.