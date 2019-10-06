The experts were allowed to soak Mantoux test
Mantoux test regularly put children up to 15 years for early detection of tuberculosis. There is a perception that within three days after the procedure, hand watering is impossible, but modern experts believe scary, what if water gets into the injection site.
Decades ago to detect tuberculosis tuberculin was administered as a cutaneous sample. Method called Pirke, out of date, so now the sample is placed subcutaneously. In this case, active substance is not washed away by water.
Irina Vasilyeva, tuberculosis specialist, allow to soak a Mantoux test but does not recommend mechanical damage “the button”. Usually doctors are forbidden to wash your hand to the patient and began to wipe her coarse towel and “greased” the result.