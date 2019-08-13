The explosion at Severodvinsk in Russia has openly recognized the excess level of radiation
The explosion at a military facility under the Severodvinsk (Arkhangelsk region of Russia) the level of radiation was exceeded by 4 to 16 times, although the defense Ministry earlier refuted the information about “harmful emissions”.
As reported by Russian mass media, these figures were published by Roshydromet.
See also: the Reason the radiation incident on the ground in the Arkhangelsk region there was an explosion of top-secret missile
Interesting version of state of emergency under the Archangel announced the network engineer Konstantin Avramenko. According to him, the explosion occurred during testing of the nuclear modification of the engine RD-0410: “the Accident occurred because the “nerds” in uniform decided to bring the system to the afterburner. But, if you increase reactor power, there is a certain critical point, after which the power increases is not linear and even not exponentially, but as 10 to the power of N. And starts an avalanche division, or atomic explosion. Because of the violation of supply of cooling hydrogen with heptane, and there was an explosion.”
As previously reported “FACTS” of victims of the explosion were taken to a Moscow medical facility they were transported in cars, wrapped in foil, car drivers were in chemical protection suits. It was reported that the clothes of the victims and suits of drivers, were destroyed.
And the inhabitants of the Arkhangelsk region in the panic after the explosion the ground was bought up in the pharmacies all of the iodine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter