The explosion at the biotech enterprise in China: six people died
June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In China, in Henan province a bomb exploded at the biotech company Xumei Biotech Co. Ltd. in the County Weishi. The accident immediately killed five people, one more died in hospital, reports the Agency
Reportedly also been hospitalized five victims. The condition of one of them doctors estimate as critical.
The police have detained the head of the company for investigation.
