The explosion at the biotech enterprise in China: six people died

Взрыв на биотехнологическом предприятии в Китае: шесть человек погибли

In China, in Henan province a bomb exploded at the biotech company Xumei Biotech Co. Ltd. in the County Weishi. The accident immediately killed five people, one more died in hospital, reports the Agency

Reportedly also been hospitalized five victims. The condition of one of them doctors estimate as critical.

The police have detained the head of the company for investigation.

Recall, on the eve in Vienna in a five-storey house there was a massive gas explosion. As a result of incident, according to the latest data, one person was killed and 14 were injured.

