The explosion in Severodvinsk: the Americans, the UN has demanded from Russia to disclose information about the incident
Acting U.S. permanent representative to the UN Jonathan Cohen during an emergency meeting of the UN security Council on 22 August demanded from Moscow to disclose information about a “mysterious” explosion which took place on 8 August in the Arkhangelsk region. About it reports “Voice of America”.
It is noted that the meeting was held at the initiative of Moscow and Beijing in connection with the testing of American missiles and ended inconclusively.
Thus, the representatives of Russia and the US have accused each other for the collapse of the Treaty on the elimination of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, Moscow has warned of the dangers of a new arms race, and the representative of the administration trump demanded that Russia revealed information about the mysterious explosion under the Severodvinsk.
“What happened in Russia on 8 August? Why the explosion occurred? What kind of “system” in question, and for what purpose this “system” was produced?” asked the representative of the United States.
The explosion at the site in the Arkhangelsk region killed five employees of “Rosatom”. The explosion also led to a brief increase in radiation levels. The Russian authorities have not explained what the tests were carried out at the site.
where brought the three victims after explosion at the site near Severodvinsk, the radiation suffered medical in the body found cesium-137, but authorities are trying to hush up.
