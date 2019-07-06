The explosion in the dormitory of the University of Nevada: 8 injured, destroyed two buildings. VIDEO
On 5 July due to technical problems in the basement of the dormitory of the University of Nevada in Reno was a powerful explosion, in which eight people were injured and there was a partial collapse of two buildings.
Extensive damage was caused to several storeys of Argenta Hall. The video showed broken Windows and doors, partially collapsed walls, debris on the ground near the hostel, writes the New York Post.
A student of Raven’s grin said that she was in her room, watching Netflix when I heard a loud rumble and felt the building shaking.
She decided that it was an earthquake. When she opened the door, you could barely see something in the hallway, which was shrouded in thick smoke. Everywhere was debris, and flying water spray.
“It was very scary,” she confessed.
Two victims were taken to the hospital and was already discharged, six more received assistance at the scene, said fire chief Reno Steve Layton.
The police and fire brigade searched the building, but expressed doubts about the fact that there is someone else.
“We are lucky that today’s a holiday after the holiday, the space really was nobody,” said Todd Renwick, chief of University police.
Officials have not determined the specific cause of the explosion, but said that it was the result of “mechanical damage in the basement,” a seven-story building.
According to Leighton, there were two explosions, the second of them caught fire already in place, and then there was major damage to the building Argenta Hall and caught standing near the building of the Nye Hall. While the authorities are unable to carefully inspect the basement, filled with water of approximately 60 centimeters.
19-year-old Greene said he climbed over the door and chunks of drywall to get out of the building — but found that the stairs were destroyed. The girl rushed back to his room to leave the area of the smoke ASAP, and called 911 for help. Later safely evacuated.
Sophomore Raymond Floyd was in his room at Peavine Hall across the road when I heard a loud noise. At first he paid no attention, thinking that someone in his building has strongly slammed the door. But then the fire alarm went off.
About 10 minutes after his building was evacuated, there was “much bigger and the loud” explosion, he said.
“I could see smoke, debris in the air, flying pieces of roof,” podelilsya.
According to him, in Argenta Hall on each floor by the explosion was “broken” premises laundries.