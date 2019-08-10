The explosion of a fuel tanker has killed at least 60 people (video)
On Saturday, August 10, in Tanzania the tragedy occurred. On the highway near the town of Morogoro overturned a large truck. Hundreds of local residents, mostly young people on mopeds and motorcycles, gathered around the tank, collecting the fuel in the canisters. Suddenly, a powerful explosion occurred.
According to Reuters, killed n less than 60 people. Another 75 were injured and burns. Local authorities announced the deaths of 57 people.
According to the preliminary version, the cause of the blast was inadvertently thrown by somebody in the butt.
At the scene working firefighters and medics. Victims delivered to the hospital Morogoro which is about 200 kilometers from Dar-es-Salaam. It is the largest city and commercial capital of Tanzania.
The photos and videos that have appeared in the African media, seen dozens of burning bodies lying on the ground along the road.
