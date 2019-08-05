The explosions at the ammunition depots in Russia: there was a video of how people in a panic leaving Achinsk
Residents of Achinsk (Krasnoyarsk region, Russia) after the explosions at the Arsenal in the nearby village of Kamenka, quickly leave the city — on the street was a strange tube.
Live from the streets of the city are actively publishing in social networks.
Meanwhile, massmedia reported an increase in the number of victims — two people were hospitalized, two of them assisted on the spot. Among victims — one child. According to another report, seven people were injured, including two soldiers.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the network has posted a new video from the scene of explosions in warehouses in Krasnoyarsk region of Russia.
