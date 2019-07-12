The extra weight tall people significantly increases the risk of blood clots
Scientists from the University of tromsø have been analyzed the statistics of cases of thromboembolism.
High growth seriously increases the risk of thromboembolism, if a person has excess weight, is shown by the study conducted in Norway.
Scientists from the University of tromsø have been analyzed the statistics of cases of thromboembolism — blood clots in the deep veins. The experts stated that the risk of this disorder increases in all people who acquire excess weight. Especially significant when fullness becomes the risk of blood clots in the vessels of the legs and in the blood vessels of the lungs – these violations are dangerous for their ability to disrupt the blood flow to the heart and provoke sudden death.
But if there is a combination of two circumstances, excess weight and high growth – the risk of thromboembolism increases even more convinced of Norwegian doctors. Especially a great risk men. The researchers said that the risk of thromboembolic events in men with obesity and high growth is almost the same as during pregnancy, use of oral contraceptives or by genetic predisposition.
“The risk of thromboembolism tall men with excess weight above 5.28 time, a tall women – 2.77 times,” set the authors of the project.