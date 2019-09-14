The extravagant wedding of the son of the billionaire and the actress: the middle of the desert in strange outfits (photos)
Being heir to 23 billion dollars, the son of billionaire David Reuben Junior could afford to hold their wedding at any Palace in the world. However, this, as the newspaper writes Daily Mail, he chose to marry a Colombian actress Carolina Guerra in the desert. The wedding took place at the Burning Man festival in the desert of black Rock in the American state of Nevada. Guests wore dresses hippie. The groom is in the unusual form of a silver suit resembling either a rock star, or the tin man from the old Hollywood film “the Wizard of Oz.”
A 33-year-old bride, the former participant of beauty contests, chose the “naked” dress from straps, and a dress that could be called only with great reserve — so little it covered. And on his feet was something like a boot on the platform.
“I has been incredibly lucky to be loved by an amazing woman,” said David.
39-year-old Ruben Jr., Executive Director of the music company, has lived in Los Angeles. Carolina known for her role in American TV series “the animal Kingdom”.
The Reubens are among the richest families in the UK, ranking second in the list Sunday Times Rich List. The groom’s father David and uncle Simon owned real estate worldwide. It belongs to the Tower Millbank and a shopping arcade Burlington Arcade in London.
