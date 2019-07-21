The eyes can tell about the diseases
As the eye is often possible to determine what sick people. Doctors recommend to undergo an examination by an ophthalmologist to rule out the occurrence of certain diseases.
If your bloodshot eyes can clearly see the red veins, then you are prone to hypertension. If the eyes are constantly watery and sudatta, in this case, it is possible Allergy.
About the problems with the liver and gallbladder telling yellowed whites of the eyes. In that case it is necessary to address urgently to the doctor as yellowed proteins can “talk” about hepatitis A. Note that the whites of the eyes turn yellow in people with addiction to alcohol, as they have affected the liver.
But the bluish tinge proteins take in case of defects in the bony system of the body. This color proteins acquire, if a person has brittle bones or problems with the joints.
Heart attacks and strokes are predicting the eye, whose vessels acquired silver come copper color. To the naked eye to notice such changes is impossible, but the ophthalmologist using a slit lamp will quickly find these signs.
Also eye doctor can determine the development of melanoma (a malignant tumor) in the eye, which in most cases develops in the choroid.
Eyes can also tell about the development of diabetes. In this case, change the settings of the fundus. Can develop cataracts or a disease of the eyelids.
Attention also needs to focus on the outer membrane of the eye (the sclera). The sclera in healthy people, dotted with streaks. If a person has anemia, the sclera is a light pink color without streaks.