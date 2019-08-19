The face of the memes: Internet videos made the girl popular because of her facial expressions

The Network has gained great popularity video girl first time trying Kombucha — carbonated drink Kombucha, reports The Mashable.

This drink, in addition to the healthy properties of known and specific smell and taste.

In the video the girl at first sniffs, then tastes Kombucha, commenting that it smells very unpleasant. The girl likened it to a public toilet.

Try Kombucha,the girl grimaced a grimace. The facial expressions of the heroine are so expressive that the footage from the movie has already managed to take away the memes that went viral today.

It is worth noting that the video has received nearly 40 million hits and about three thousand retweets.

