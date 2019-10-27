The factors that contribute to inflammation in the bowel and protect against it
Why are inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, is still a mystery to science. However, it is known what factors may increase inflammation, and which, on the contrary, reduce its risk.
Abdominal pain, diarrhea and possibly severe loss of weight or pain in the joints, eyes, mouth or liver problems: anyone who suffers from chronic inflammation of the intestine, can daily deal with these symptoms. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are the two most common inflammatory bowel diseases.
Disease worsen outbreaks: this means that patients suffer during certain periods from the associated symptoms such as strong abdominal cramps and diarrhea. For episode disease should asymptomatic phase.
What causes inflammatory bowel disease is still unknown. In addition, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis is incurable: the therapy of these diseases is reduced to measures that help to better endure the painful symptoms.
Studies conducted by scientists studying the morphology of these diseases, indicate that certain factors can increase or reduce their risk.
So, with high probability of inflammatory bowel disease researchers have linked:
In addition, were identified factors contributing to inflammatory bowel disease, which can protect from it. To them the scientists include: the Researchers also found evidence of other factors that can contribute to inflammation in the bowel or to protect from it, but they were not properly substantiated. Experts say that further research is needed with participants who had recently received their diagnosis. Scientists want to find out whether the factors actually causes inflammatory bowel disease, or rather its consequences