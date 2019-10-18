The fall of Justin Bieber has become the new meme
October 18, 2019 | News
Internet pranksters just couldn’t resist.
Successful people — successful in everything. Not managed American pop singer Justin Bieber to fall off a unicycle, as immediately became the star of the new memes in social networks, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Apostrophe.
On a unicycle, the artist learned to ride to shoot a new video, but something went wrong. Pictures of the fall of Bieber, which could not manage to hold on to the seat of the unicycle, immediately flew around the social network. Obviously, users considered sinful thing to miss this opportunity to frolic in photoshop.
So falling Justin Bieber was the runner in the stadium, a wrestler in the ring, victim of the aliens, the dolphins and not only.