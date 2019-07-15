The family: “mother in law” model volon half naked rushed on the field (photo)
Mother living in USA Russian prankster Vitaly Zdorovetchi (founder of the adult site) tried to run out on the field during the final of the cricket world Cup England New Zealand in London, reports The Sun. Elena Wolicki took off their outer clothes and in a black bathing suit pulled from the podium on the field, but was captured by vigilant security.
“My mom is crazy !!! She just tried to play the cricket world Cup”, wrote Vitaly Zdorovetskiy hot on the heels of Twitter.
Vitaly Zdorovetskiy with her mother-“jogger”
Recall that the future daughter-in-law Helen Walicki Polish-American model Kinsey volon over the last month and a half, scored twice. At first the girl Vitaly 1 Jun ran naked on the field in Madrid during the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC (2:0), for which later was fined by UEFA on 15 thousand euros. And last week, Kinsey tried to repeat his “feat” at the famous arena “maracanã” in Rio de Janeiro during the football finals of the Copa America Brazil — Peru (3:1), but she was detained.
Kinsey volon during the race across the field in the Champions League final in Madrid
“The worst mom ever”, — jokingly commented on the Race of the future mother-in-law Kinsley volon in Instagram.
Who forgot himself Vitaly Zdorovetskiy made a breakthrough in the world Cup final 2014 between Germany and Argentina (1:0) in Rio de Janeiro. That the lust for adware million people, it does…
Photo of The Sun, Instagram, PA
