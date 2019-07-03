The family of a student from new York sued $60 million over the terrible burns received in chemistry class
The Grand jury in new York awarded $ 60 million in compensation to the former student, who in 2014 received serious burns in the course of chemical experiment for school lesson.
Compensation is the culmination of years of litigation experienced by the family of Alonzo Yanes, a former student of beacon high school (Beacon High School) in new York, writes CNN.
According to his lawyer, Yanes is still recovering from his injuries: damaged tissue require constant replacement.
“He never had a day without pain, said attorney Ben Rubinowitz. Is more than just the scars on his face.”
The suit accused the Department of education of new York Board of education that teachers were not warned about the danger of the experiment known as the demonstration of the rainbow.
The experience was intended to demonstrate the colors of flame produced by combustion of various metals or salts. The lawsuit States that when Yanes attempted to do it in chemistry class in 10th grade, there was an explosion and a fire.
A few months after the incident, the Committee on chemical safety American chemical society has issued a warning for schools, encouraging more not to carry out such experiments.
“We regret that the Department of education and the teacher did not recognize that the admitted negligence, said Rubinowitz. — The point is that the teacher controlled the experiment and was responsible for the safety of all children in this class.”
The explosion Yanes suffered serious burns and injuries to the upper body, which required numerous operations, with the result that he was crippled and got scarred for life, according to the lawsuit.
According to Rabinovich, the jury awarded approximately $ 29 million for the pain and suffering of a young man, including his surgery, and 29 million dollars for rehabilitation in the future.
“Demonstration of the rainbow is no longer used at the school, said Nick Paolucci, Director of public relations and press Secretary of the legal Department in new York.
The Department is also considering his “legal options for reducing the amount of compensation to an amount that is consistent with the decisions supported by the courts in similar cases,” said Paolucci.
In March 2014, three months after the explosion, the Committee on chemical safety issued a statement with reference to the video, warning of the danger of the experiment.
“When the rainbow demonstration is conducted on the open bench using a flammable solvent, is an operation with a high degree of risk”, — said the Chairman of the Committee Robert hill, Jr.
According to the lawyer, compensation can help Janes to continue treatment and may pay for plastic surgery. But it won’t help fix the past.
“Needless to say, the trauma of Alonzo, was terrible. They changed his life and, unfortunately, led to the ugliness,” added the defender.