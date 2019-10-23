The family of Anna rizatdinova the grief happened
The family titled the Ukrainian gymnasts, participants of the show “Tantsi z with a stars” Anna Rizatdinova happened to the mountain. Passed away her very close people — my grandpa. The tragedy said Anna in Instagram by publishing a photo with him. In the post athlete calls his grandfather a hero, and advises stronger to embrace family, appreciate them while they are there.
“Why is there such a revaluation of values only after losing loved ones!!! I’m happy that he’s been watching the Olympics and managed to see me on the main flooring of the country. Grandpa was proud of me and always believed in me! Hug your family!!! There is nothing more important than this”, — wrote Anna.
Rizatdinova previously told us that the grandparents had contributed to her upbringing. They lived in Simferopol, where Anna was born.
Now Rizatdinova, the winner of the bronze medal of the Olympic games, is a favorite of show “Dances with stars z”. Ether for ether she is admired by the judges and viewers with their dances.
Anna recently broke up with businessman Alexander Onishchenko, and is now building an independent life and has a son.
