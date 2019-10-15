The family of Iryna Bilyk happened to the mountain
In the family of Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk had a grief — her father died. On the death of his father, Nikolay Semyonovich Bilyk, the singer said on social networks.
“Born and leave in one day. I’ll be sad, daddy” — she wrote. Irina also added a touching video in which her parents waving their arms and kiss.
View this post in Instagram
In the comments of Iryna Bilyk sympathize with stars and fans. Among them is her goddaughter Alina Grosu, Vitaly Kozlovsky, Nadezhda Matveeva and others.
“My most sincere condolences… my mother went to my DR… this is what the signs are, it’s not just… hold on, dear Irina… you know that “in the end of the road, ONE can not return””, — I wrote to Philip.
Recall that recently the rapper Snoop Dog, the family experienced grief — the death of his young son.
