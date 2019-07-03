The family of Nachalovo intends to sue the scammers earn to her death
After the sudden death of Russian singer Yulia Nachalova the passion around her name do not cease. While fans grieve and offer to build in honor of the singer’s temple, to put forward the version about the sanctity of the singer, the crooks decided to make money.
After Andrei Malakhov in the program “live” stated that the cross on the grave of Nachalovo streaming myrrh, it has increased the flow of “tourists”. From 1 July regional agents suggest everyone take a day tour at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery to the burial place of Julia. In the middle of the month to the grave begin to carry organized groups of tourists.
This is extremely indignant parents Julia and her family. They intend to sue the fraudsters who are cashing in on the death of the singer. The position of the family expressed in the Instagram press Secretary of Nachalovo Anna Isaeva.
“I warn everyone who is going to cash in on the death of Julia Nachalova — we are going to judge you. All who are satisfied with tourism memorial services, sells land to her grave and offers to take the place of her burial and charge there water, as well as those who shoot movies there, giving interviews at his discretion, warn you — do not play with fire!”, — wrote the press-Secretary Anna Isaeva.
She added that they are ready to personally rip the head of someone who “in its inhumanity pass a human and spiritual boundaries”. Anna warned the media that interview the relatives of Yulia on this subject are not going to give as to put guards at the tomb.
We will remind, Yulia Nachalova died 16 March at the age of 38 from heart failure resulting from sepsis. Her grave at the troyekurovskoye cemetery became a place of pilgrimage. Fans notice the mystical signs and claim that the grave has magical powers.
