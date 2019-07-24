The family of Neil Armstrong received $6 million from the hospital, where he died, legendary astronaut
The family of astronaut Neil Armstrong received $ 6 million in a secret deal with the hospital, where he spent the last days of his life and where, according to relatives, has not received proper medical care. This tells CNN.
In an official statement his family said that the cause of death of the astronaut were complications after the surgery.
However, according to the NYT, in fact, the Armstrong sons mark and Rick accused the hospital of Mercy Health in inadequate post-operative care.
Mercy Health paid the money in 2014, according to a secret agreement, two years after the death of astronaut Armstrong.
News of the secret payments became known a few days after the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the historic landing of Armstrong on the moon in the framework of the mission “Apollo-11”.
On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the sons of Armstrong believed that his death occurred due to incompetent post-operative care at Mercy Health — Fairfield Hospital, and threatened a lawsuit against the hospital.
Although the hospital defended their actions and provided medical care received by Armstrong, they eventually decided to pay the contractual amount, and to avoid litigation, the article says the New York Times.
The newspaper reported that he had received a letter from an unknown source. The letter contains a 93-page document, which describes the treatment of Armstrong and a court case.
These documents were the reports of medical experts from both sides and correspondence between the lawyers of the hospital and the family of Armstrong, the newspaper said.
Documents sent to the New York Times, show what happened after Armstrong got to Fairfield Hospital with a suspected disease in the heart.
The doctors decided to perform a bypass operation immediately after testing, and implanted in his heart temporary tube to accelerate the heartbeat, reports The New York Times.
But when they were removed, the Armstrong opened the bleeding, and the blood pressure fell. In the report, The New York Times says that he was taken to the catheterization lab for echocardiography, which confirmed a “significant and strong” bleeding. Doctors drained the blood and then took him to the operating room.
The documents did not say what happened in the operating room.
Armstrong died a few days later, on 25 August 2012.
“The decision to send him to the laboratory of catheterization was a major mistake,” wrote Dr. Joseph Bavaria, Vice-Chairman of cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania.
Another doctor, Dr. Richard Salzano, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Yale medical center, said lab Cath lab now “definitely more risky than sending a patient to surgery,” but “justified.”
Dr. John. Stanley Hillis doctor of the hospital, defended the method the treatment given to Armstrong, according to the documents.
In a statement to CNN on Tuesday, Mercy Health — Fairfield Hospital has refused to discuss the case but said they are disappointed that information has become public.
“The public nature of these details is very disappointing for our Department and for the patient’s family, who wanted to maintain the confidentiality of the legal issue”, — said in a statement.