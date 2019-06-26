The family of Yulia Nachalova trouble: the singer’s father was diagnosed with cancer

Семью Юлии Началовой преследуют несчастья: у отца певицы диагностировали рак

After the sudden death of 38-year-old Russian singer Yulia Nachalova, the scandal of her apartment in “Kutuzovskaya Riviera”, there was one more terrible news — the singer’s father, Victor Nachalova, was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

About Nachalov and his wife said in the program “Let them talk” on channel rostv.

About the illness of the spouse found out after I visited psychological rehabilitation in Israel after the death of his daughter. There they underwent a series of surveys, which showed that Victor Nachalova has a tumor. The disease was discovered at an early stage.

The father of Julia Nachalova admitted that then everything was like a dream, because they had been deranged after the death of his daughter. But, luckily, they met with the doctor and psychologically helped and contributed to the fact that was at the highest level of operation.

As reported by “FACTS”, daughter of Nachalovo Faith resides with parents mother grandparents, and spends vacations with his father Evgeny Aldonin.

