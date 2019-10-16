The family spent nine years in the basement, waiting for the end of the world
In the Netherlands, in the province of Drenthe, found a family that for the last nine years, almost bezvylazno spent in the basement of their home in anticipation of the end of the world. According to the BBC, found out about it only after long overgrown hair and beard, ragged and dirty, the eldest son of this family appeared in the local pub and asked for beer. He also told the staff that ran away from home and that he and his brothers and sisters need help.
Then the staff of the pub called the police.
It turned out that on the farm there lived the father, who underwent several years ago a stroke and almost bedridden, and his five children ranging in age from 18 to 25 years. Their mother died some time ago.
Arrested a 58-year-old native of Austria Joseph B., who also lived in the house. Whom he has family not yet reported. The house was rented nine years ago. Hand over his own mistress was only familiar with Josef. It also from time to time seen near the house lived in distant neighbors.
The entrance to the basement was hidden behind a cupboard in the living room of the house.
Farm family near the village Ruinerwold. If it were your garden. Hermits also kept Pets — a goat and geese.
Later it was also found that the eldest son, raised the alarm, had for some time access to social networks. Since June of this year, from time to time publish posts after nine-year hiatus. So, the young man wrote that a Manager at the online store, based near the farm. The store was associated with the harvesting of timber, which is owned by Joseph B.
