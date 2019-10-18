The family that nine years waiting for doomsday in the Netherlands, is part of a sect based in South…
Became known some details of the shocking story, which occurred in the Netherlands. As previously reported “FACTS” on a farm in the province of Drenthe found a family that for the last nine years been spent in the house waiting for the end of the world. Learned about it after the eldest son of this family, 25-year-old Yang Zones van Dorsten, appeared in the pub of the village Ruinerwold and asked for help, not wanting such a life for themselves and their brothers and sisters.
Zones Jan van Dorsten
It turned out that on the farm lived a father, his five children, ranging in age from 18 to 25 years, and Austrian-born Josef Brunner, who once lived next door to them in Hasselt before they all moved together in a rented Brunner secluded farm.
Local residents say they saw in the area near the farm only one of Brunner didn’t suspect that in the house there are other people. He everywhere pulled of the cameras, chased away everyone who was close to the house and watched through binoculars over the area.
58-year-old Joseph was arrested. And later arrested 67-year-old father of Gert van Dorsten, who is seriously ill. They both are suspected of illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm to their health. Initially it was assumed that Hurd, like his children, is a victim of Brunner. Now, however, charges are applied to both men.
As informs edition Daily Mail, a collection of hermits and Brunner are among the members of the so-called sect of Manitou or the unification Church. It is a religious movement founded in 1954 in Seoul who declared himself the Messiah moon Dream of Me, and then it spread in many countries, some of which it is ranked among the “destructive and totalitarian”. His followers want to unite all religions are about to make a “Kingdom of God” on earth.
Brunner and van Dorsten met and became friends in the late 1990-ies. From Joseph, according to his brother, whom he does not communicate for many years, have two grown daughters, twins, whom he abandoned in childhood and rejected all their attempts to enter into contact with him when they grew up.
Brunner, as they say, those who lived next door to him, was a very uncommunicative person. And never told.
Van Dorsten also always been a loner. How to tell his neighbors Hasselt, most of his children were born at home, without the participation of the obstetricians. Children produced rare — mostly they played in the backyard. Wife Gerta died of cancer. At least so he told the neighbors. They say they knew nothing about her illness and funeral. Then the rest of the family and Joseph Brunner left.
Police say the younger kids, van Dorsten, caught in limbo at an early age, unable to speak, communicating amongst themselves in their own fictional language.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter