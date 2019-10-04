The famous actor showed archival the with Andrei Danilko
Pictures published actor Stanislav Sadalsky.
“October 2 is the birthday of the wonderful actor, Director, composer, singer and just my friend, Andrey Danilko. The artist has no age. We are all different and we have a different mentality, but your Faith all together. She international. It is necessary for all to be happy. It makes people kinder, it helps to believe in miracles and brings. Congratulations, Andrew!.. As I told my Mat great teacher, if you have Talent just need the Luck, so I wish you endless Luck and Success!”, — he wrote.
Note, in the comments noticed that Andrey Danilko looks very sad in the photo.
“He is so sad on the photos, Thank you for friends that are not afraid to make friends, reminded us. He is very brave and real. Because so sad. It’s hard to be honest” — write to the network.