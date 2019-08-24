The famous actor was shocked by the release in female attire
August 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The actor has appeared in bold on the presentation of the cosmetic brand.
A man in a dress? Now this question is not absurd. The stronger sex are increasingly trying on women’s clothes and shoes, so the red carpet can carefully examine not only images of women.
Now outfit that I want to repeat, demonstrate and men. An example of this — Ezra Miller, who recently shone at the presentation of Urban Decay.
Actor and musician is the face of cosmetic brand, so the representatives went to Korea. Ezra again surprised the audience a bold way.
At the presentation the man appeared in a short mini dress brand Coach and patent leather lace-up boots. Complement the look with bright arrows and dark Burgundy lip makeup.