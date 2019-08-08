The famous actress Milla Jovovich is pregnant again (photo)
Well-known actress of Ukrainian origin Milla Jovovich in the coming months will once again be a mother. The upcoming replenishment actress and model told followers on his Instagram by posting a photo with a rounded belly. Expectant mother reported that she and her husband have another girl.
“Again knocked. After 13 weeks ago I learned that pregnant again, I had mixed feelings: from joy to horror. Because of my age and lost the last pregnancy I didn’t want too quickly to get attached to that potential child”, — says celebrity.
According to Jovovich, the last few months she and her family lived “on the edge” and waiting for test results, and ultrasound, spending most of their time in doctors ‘ offices. Thank God, all is well.
“We have learned that we are blessed with a girl! In any case, I wish me and my baby luck! I send you rays of love and I’ll keep you posted about my success!”, — shared joy mill.
As you know, Milla Jovovich and her third husband, Director Paul Anderson, have two daughters — 11-year old Eva Gabo and 4-year-old Dashiel Eden. In may, the actress and model said that two years ago she survived an emergency abortion at the fifth month of pregnancy.
