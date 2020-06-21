The famous American seer predicted the disappearance of several cities in the United States: what cities in the list
The clairvoyant Edgar Cayce has left many predictions concerning his native United States. According to “the sleeping prophet”, in the future, the map of America will be unrecognizable to many cities of the country will disappear from the face of the Earth. And it will happen, for the reasons to eliminate people which will not only be not under force: they have simply no time for this, writes “the Russian seven”.
Prophecies for the country
As you know, Edgar Cayce, who was called “the sleeping prophet” because he made his predictions while in a trance, foresaw the First and Second world war, the fall of communism, the formation of the state of Israel, the independence of India, the invention of the laser.
However, Casey was born, raised and died in the United States, it is not surprising that many of his prophecies were in some way connected with the United States. According to Igor Prokopenko in his book “the great mysteries of Great people,” Casey predicted the collapse of the stock market in 1929 and the ensuing after 4 years of economic recovery. The assassination of John F. Kennedy also predicted the “sleeping prophet.”
Generally, with regard to the American government, the Edgar Cayce particularly distinguished. So, Valentin Katasonov in the publication “the Global world of Finance. From crisis to chaos” mentions Casey’s prediction that the last President of the United States will be the one who will drop No 44. For a long time it was believed that Casey was referring to Barack Obama. At least, that Obama is officially the 44th head of America. But some people think that the seer did talk about Donald trump. The fact that in the us the history of recorded fact, when one person was listed as the 22nd and 24th President of the United States. This person was Grover Cleveland. Thus, based on the total number of presidents of the country, trump is really 44 minutes.
Disappeared the USA
Meanwhile, according to Edgar Cayce, the United States will lose not only the President but also the face of the country changed beyond recognition. According to Vadim Telitsin V., author of the book “2012. The year of the Apocalypse”, based on the predictions Casey experts made a map of the USA of the XXI century, where there were few large cities. For example, the map was not New Orleans.
In 2005, the prediction of the “sleeping prophet” has come true. Then new Orleans was hit the worst in the history of America’s hurricane Katrina. Killed about 2 thousand people, and almost 80% of the territory of a major port city was under water. Everything happened as I told Casey: “Disaster could happen very quickly. Humanity will probably not be given a single day in order to be saved.”
However, these words of Casey treat for many disasters that he predicted the world. After all, except New Orleans, according to the seer, in the future should be thoroughly destroyed Los Angeles and San Francisco, and new York and all wiped off the face of the earth. Some researchers, such as Vladimir Kuchin, author of “world wave history”, convinced that Casey was wrong, as these cities are still, others believe that is still to come. V. A. Demus in the edition “the Phenomenon of the prophetic gift,” writes that Edgar Cayce predicted the disappearance of South Carolina, Georgia and California.
It concerns the whole world
According to the predictions of Edgar Cayce, all of these cities and the United States will sink into Oblivion due to natural disasters. According to Yuri Maksimenko in the publication “Ancient history of mankind,” Casey linked data disaster shifted the earth’s axis and the pole shift. It is clear that such global changes must touch not only the US but other countries.
According to “the sleeping prophet”, in the future, the areas with cold or subtropical climate becomes tropical, “There will grow ferns”. In the Northern parts of Greenland will appear open water. There will be new land in the Caribbean sea. A large part of Japan will be submerged, and Europe “will be transformed”.
The theory of pole shift, according to which our planet are expecting more frequent than today, earthquakes, volcanoes and floods does exist. Moreover, according to Mikhail Komlev, author of “2012. The forecast for Russia from the world’s leading psychics and astrologers”, once something like this has happened.
Julia Mizon in the publication of “Vedic Rus” also suggests that the onset of the long winter on Earth could be the result of a pole shift, i.e. changes in the angle of the axis of rotation of the planet. So, according to some scholars, the prophets, Casey is no surprise. Another question: when exactly there will be described a visionary event?
