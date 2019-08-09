The famous anti-wrinkle cream which in a week will smooth the worst skin!
The first result you’ll see in just 3 days! The recipe is simple and really magical.
You will need:
Half of fresh egg yolk,
2 tsp almond oil (can substitute olive),
1 teaspoon sea salt,
2 teaspoons of decoction of chamomile ( 1 tbsp. spoon dry herb per 200 ml of water, boil for 15-20 min.)
0.5 tsp of real honey,
2 teaspoons of cosmetic vaseline (sold in pharmacies).
Mix thoroughly with a spoon until smooth. And so a few times to smooth consistency. Store in the refrigerator.
Light massage movements applied to the skin. After about 30 minutes, remove the remnants with a cotton swab dipped in mineral water.
Someone who respects your skin, the cream should be very good.
Note: long soaks, more than an hour, so they need to use 2 hours before bedtime.
