The famous artist told as going through the loss of her son
The soloist of the band “Lsafety battalion”, who became famous after winning the talent show, Natalia Falion and grieved the loss of loved ones. Bright, successful woman has experienced a great sorrow. In 2018 during the three months I left the life of her favorite men — husband, and with him the 36-year-old son Victor, who has worked with her mother. Despite the tragedy in the family, Natalia continued to go on stage and create a feast for the spectators.
“I cry a little every day. I have a son died young, 36 years old. No more a year. He just had no heart, and no one thought it could be. Healthy, more than 100 kilograms of weight, being happy… And me, felt. So for a moment I let myself relax, but then you realize that always in mind and have no right to limp”, — admitted Natalia Falion in the air “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
The actress says that she has her own secrets of how to get over the grief.
“If you caught a great sorrow — not to withdraw into themselves! The best medicine is when you are between the people itself are holding, when you won’t let yourself cry, when you live!” — advised the artist in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
Natalia Falion and believes that no matter what remains “woman-holiday”, continues to do what he likes. Only her new songs had more lyrics.
“These are my thoughts and philosophical songs, very personal songs. Maybe someone will not understand me, a woman who has already celebrated the 60th anniversary, writes poems about love, writes love songs. But “Love for all ages. We are born to love and be loved is my motto now”, — said the artist.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter