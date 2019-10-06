The famous cartoonist caustically ridiculed the words of Putin about Ukraine
The network showed another caricature of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This time he was portrayed as a “Bandera”. The work was published by the famous cartoonist Sergei Elkin.
In his work the artist made fun of the recent statement of the President of Russia, who said that “opposed placing the Ukraine and Ukrainians in a negative light on Russian Federal TV channels.”
“If they, as you said, put Ukraine in a bad light, if so, I agree with you, then it is wrong. We should not put our closest neighbour and a brotherly nation in any bad light. We can talk about the policy of the current authorities, but not about country, not about the people,” – said Putin.