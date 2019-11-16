The famous coach of “inter” Antonio Conte received the envelope the bullet threats
The head coach of the 18-year-old champion of Italy “inter” Antonio Conte received an anonymous threatening letter and a bullet in the envelope, according to Football Italia. Milan police have launched an investigation and provided specialist protection. Near the house is a 50-year-old specialist, and the training base of “blue-black” put up guard posts.
It is reported that such letters are typical method of intimidation of Italian politics. It is known that claims to Conte nominated ultras Juventus. They did not hide their indignation at the fact that the coach, who previously worked at the Turin club, has headed “inter” (with a salary of 11 million euros per year).
By the way, after 12 rounds “inter” in the standings of Serie A behind leaders Juventus by just one point.
Recall that, as a player of Juventus, Antonio Conte won 15 (!) trophies and t-shirt of the Italian national team became Vice-champion of Europe and the world. Stepping on the coaching path, an expert at the helm of Juve three times won the Italian championship twice and the super Cup of the country, and led Chelsea to the League and the FA Cup.
.
Photo Getty Images
