The famous footballer told the joke about Queen Elizabeth: “I was terrified” (photo)
The famous Michael Owen, ex-England forward spoke about his new autobiography about the meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, which is still under a great impression.
According to the newspaper the Sun, quoting a book, the footballer was once visited by the Royal horse racing at Ascot. He and his wife Louise were among the invited to the VIP seats near Her Majesty. On the Royal podium accessed by a special Elevator. 39-year-old Michael recalls that when the Queen entered the Elevator, outside there were still about 15 people. “Come on, we can all squeeze in,” said monarch. “I was the first and obeyed — while removing the hat, because I thought that following correct etiquette,” — said the athlete. And then Her Majesty, raising his voice, said: “If you wear the hat back, we can all fit!”. “I timidly put on his hat. I was terrified… So still have no idea — she said seriously or joking… Louise nudged me with his elbow in the side, trying not to laugh since I received a beating from the Queen” — is said in the book.
Michael also met with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 1998
The football legend also remembered how tried to observe good manners at Windsor castle, where he was invited to eat before the race. “I was sure the plug was in the right hand and all that. I shouldn’t have to worry. I looked at the Queen she was throwing pieces of snacks your Corgi”.
Elizabeth II is famous for its pure English sense of humor. As wrote earlier “FACTS”, the British Queen wittily said American tourists who didn’t recognize her during a walk near Balmoral.
