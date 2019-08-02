The famous French footballer four months played with a piece of chicken in the boot
Has recently completed a career of the French footballer Patrice evra has admitted that its transition in “Manchester United”, where he made his career, could not happen. But to the rescue of the player came the chicken. It happened during a speech in Monaco, when the player returned from the location of the youth national team of France with an injury.
The opponent stepped on my foot and severely damaged it. In the hospital I told the head coach “Monaco” Didier Deschamps: “it’s too painful. I can’t play. I can’t even walk!”
However, the team needed me, and the doctors tried everything to relieve my pain. Nothing worked. Then one of the employees of the club told me: “Why don’t you just follow your old school?”
Everyone exclaimed, “What do you mean?” He explained: “Just put a piece of chicken in the boot”.
It sounded crazy, but I’m an open person. So I went to my local butcher. The butcher said, “What do you want?” I said, “a Piece of chicken, but very thin”. He said, “Slim? How?” I said, “I’m going to put him in his boot”.
He just laughed, but I came home with a chicken. Then I ordered new shoes: one size 42.5, the other size is 44. I tried to pass the ball. The feeling was normal. Painful, but bearable.
So it ended up that I was playing with a chicken in a boot for four months. I haven’t worked out with her – my mother would never forgive me spoilage of food – but before each match I visited his butcher, who said: “Good morning, Patrice. You as usual?”
“Chicken allowed me to play so well that in January 2006 I moved to the “Manchester United”, – said evra The Players’ Tribune.