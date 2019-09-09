The famous French newspaper apologized for the “Russian” Kiev
The French newspaper Le Figaro, apologized to the Embassy of Ukraine for the Kiev. On the website of Le Figaro in a video about the meeting after returning home of Ukrainians from the Russian prison shooting location was designated as “Kiev, Russia”. The editorial claims that it was a technical error.
The Ukrainian Embassy contacted the office and received assurances that the error is already fixed. “We continue to work together to monitor the observance of correct language in social networks and mass media“, — said the Embassy.
The mistake of the journalists of the newspaper Le Figaro noticed not only by Ukrainian diplomats. In Facebook users responded quickly to the incident. Was thrown cry to fill the editor complaining of incorrect material feed. Complaints left in the comments under a newspaper article and sent to mail of edition.
Recall that in the Western media, there were cases when published the map of Ukraine without any of the territories or incorrectly stated the affiliation of Crimea to Russia. These cases followed a sharp reaction to the Ukrainian embassies, and the errors were promptly corrected.
