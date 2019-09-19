The famous lover of Putin bequeathed to bury him in Ukraine
Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, who previously called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a great guy” and wore a shirt with his image, bequeathed to bury him in Ukraine.
This’rourke said in an interview with “Today”.
He noted that after the death of wants to lie in the cemetery in the village of Zagortsi Khmelnytskyi region. In this village lives grandmother his assistant and friend Dmitry Korniychuk.
“I told Dima: when I die, I want to be buried here. He showed where his grandfather is buried, and I want to be buried there” — said Rourke.
By the way, in the house of the actor there are things that are made in Ukraine. For example, the Mat on which Rourke likes to be photographed.
Earlier, Mickey Rourke told how he lost everything in his life.
